Some local business owners look for clarification from the State

TUCSON - Lance Ryberg continues to cut hair at 22nd Street Barber Shop on Tucson’s east side. Ryberg has proudly owned the barber shop for 15 years.

Tucson's Mayor Regina Romero strongly advises barber shops to close right now, but that’s not stopping Ryberg.

“She doesn’t have the authority to overrule the governor,” Ryberg said. "I got four kids to feed. I want to help people who want to come in and get their haircut. This is how I make my living. I need to keep moving forward.”

Ryberg told News 4 Tucson he’s washing his hands and wiping down the chair before and after every customer. He argues shops like his are safe.

“We’re taking necessary precautions," Ryberg said. “You’re going to get it at the grocery store, the gas pumps, other places, public bathrooms, that’s where you’re going to get this. You’re not going to get it in the barber shop.”

Two doors down in the same plaza, Joanne Healey does nails at Last Tangle Hair and Nail Salon.

According to Healey, about 75 percent of her clients are now staying home.

“My husband is on Social Security and if I don’t make money there is no money,” Healey said. “We maybe have one or two a day and tomorrow, I don’t have any clients where normally I would have at least five.”

Healey wants Gov. Doug Ducey to reconsider the list of essential businesses during this month-long stay-at-home order.

“Please look at this again and figure out what your essentialness really means to a hair salon,” Healey said. “If we’re supposed to be six feet apart, it’s not working.”

A spokesman for Governor Ducey told News 4 Tucson if hair and nail salons, along with barber shops, choose to close voluntarily because of COVID-19, the business owners are eligible for a small business loan under the federal government’s recently enacted $2 trillion rescue package.