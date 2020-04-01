PCSD: Traffic collision involving bicyclist at Picture Rocks intersection
TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies have responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a bicyclist at Manville and Avra Road on Wednesday evening.
An adult female has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PCSD Traffic Unit is responding to investigate the incident.
Traffic at the intersection will be delayed, PCSD said.
Please consider alternate routes if traveling in the area.
Details are limited at this time as this investigation is still in the early stages.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information on this story.