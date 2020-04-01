Local small business owners face economic challenges due to COVID-19

TUCSON - April has started and Gov. Doug Ducey urged Arizonans to be understanding and reasonable as bills are due such as mortgages, rent, utilities and internet services.

However, for many that's easier said than done.

People are faced with challenges and are struggling due to COVID-19.

Normally, the parking lot of Peaceful Spirit Massage and Wellness in midtown is filled with employees and clients.

However, that hasn't been the case over the last few weeks and now the rent is due.

Mara Concordia owns the business, along with four other locations.

Concordia's already closed those down, and will close the midtown location soon.

Concordia told News 4 Tucson: "You can't get blood out of a stone as they say. Right now we're all in this together. I feel blessed most of the financial institutions and my landlords are trying to work with me, so I will just pass it along."

"I'm just hoping we call all hold on together, and that it will all work out," Concordia added.

Mary Muliadi is a single mother of two and she is a nail technician.

Muliadi rents a space at Sola Salon across from Park Place Mall.

"These past few weeks have been very challenging," Muliadi said. "Clients cancelled, my business has dropped off about 80 to 90 percent."

Since salons are considered essential services according to the governor's executive order, the building that houses 25 small businesses remains open.

However, without clients, it's hard to make money to pay the rent.

"It's really tough for me to survive right now," Muliadi added.

Rosann Woods and her husband own Sola Salons and have been in business nearly 10 years.

They rent spaces to entrepreneurs, including Muliadi.

Woods told News 4 Tucson, while some have decided to close, others like Muliadi have chosen to remain open.

"Those who remain open is because they need to make money to feed their family," Woods said.

Woods added that she and her husband understand that.

"So, we as building owners will do whatever we can do to satisfy the needs of all the beauty professionals in the building," Woods said.

Woods also said the virus has had a trickle effect on everyone: They're anxiously awaiting the stimulus money that is coming out so they can determine how to make recommendation, and how some of their independent entrepreneurs, like Muliadi, can access some of that financial stimulus money.

Governor Ducey sent a message to all landlords and businesses: "I expect them to work with you and to treat people in small businesses with dignity and not to lock them out or kick them to the curb. We are all Arizonans and we will get through this together."