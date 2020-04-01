Local lab providing testing to individuals to check for COVID-19 antibodies

TUCSON - ARCpoint Labs of Tucson received test kits that check if you already had the coronavirus.

The lab plans to start testing as soon as this Friday with a wait list that is already at 200 people.

The test itself is simple: Your finger is pricked to draw blood and after that, all you have to do is wait 10 minutes for the results.

"Just like a pregnancy test, if it is positive, it will darken," said Wendell Long, President & CEO of ARCpoint Labs of Tucson. "That's an indication that you have the IgG or IgM antibodies."

This is NOT a test for people who are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

This test is meant for people who believe they have had the coronavirus and are now healthy.

"This is probably the one time in the world where you're actually hoping that you've had it and then you have the IgG, which gives you the antibodies, that indicate functional immunity, then you could return to a normal life," said Long.

Long said if you already have the antibodies to fight the virus, they should continue to keep you from getting you sick.

If that's the case, ARCpoint Labs said this could be the first step in getting people back to work.

"If you tested all of your people, then you could determine which people can go back to a normal work function without the six feet apart, without the inefficiencies from wearing all the protective gear," said Long.

For more on how to sign up to get tested with ARCpoint Labs of Tucson, you can click here or call them at 520-230-8900.