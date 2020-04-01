Guidelines have been set in place for local funeral homes during COVID-19

TUCSON - Planning a funeral for a loved one is already stressful enough but even more so than ever with social distancing.

Gov. Doug Ducey's ordinance said to not hang out in large groups and local funeral homes are implementing the governor's protocols.

It is a challenging time for families of loved ones who are no longer here so funeral homes are doing their best to provide closure to families during the pandemic.

Bring's Broadway Chapel on the eastside and Sensible Cremation and Funerals in midtown are taking precautionary measures to help lessen the spread of the virus.

"In this moment, there is a heightened sense of awareness and a certain level of fear," said Joseph Stone, funeral director of Bring's Broadway Chapel. "But we are here."

The local funeral homes work with families online, over the phone or in person so they are able to give their loved ones a beautiful send off.

Both of the funeral homes have increased the frequency of deep-cleaning, per CDC guidelines.

"We have the door open when people come in so they don't have to obviously touch the door," said Jackie Wade, manager of Sensible Cremation and Funerals. "We do encourage them to wash their hands, cover their mouth if they cough and sneeze."

"It is in everyone's best interest to wash their hands and we do provide hand sanitizer," said Stone. "We encourage them to use social distancing."

Along with those social distancing guidelines, no more than 10 people are allowed to attend funeral services. For those who cannot attend, online services will be available.

"Though they cannot be physically present, they're able to see and feel somewhat connected to what is going on," said Stone.