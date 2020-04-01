Chipotle thanking health care employees with free burritos on National Burrito Day

TUCSON - Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking health care workers with free burrito boxes for health care facilities to celebrate National Burrito Day on Thursday.

Health care workers can register their office or hospital division to receive up to 50 free burritos during World Health Worker week which begins Monday and will go through Friday.

If you're interested in registering for your health care department, click here.

Chipotle is working with DoorDash to deliver the burritos.

In the meantime, Chipotle is still offering free delivery on any order of $10 or more through their app and Cpotle.com through April 30.