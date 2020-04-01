AZ unemployment spikes, DES call centers experience phone ‘issues’
TUCSON - As non-essential businesses close through the end of the month, more people are having to file for unemployment.
News 4 Tucson talked to several Southern Arizona residents concerned about the process.
"I started my unemployment like three weeks ago and I still haven't gotten my first check," said Chris Leistman, a Picture Rocks resident.
The number of filed unemployment claims saw a spike from mid-March, when the number of claims only totaled 3,655.
Then for the week ending on March 28, there were 88,592 unemployment claims filed.
"The process is daunting because essentially you have to continue looking for work that you know you're not going to find," said Stacy Monge, another resident of Picture Rocks.
If you find yourself without work during this pandemic, you can go to AZUI.COM where you can file for unemployment benefits.
If you don't have access to internet, you can use a computer at one of the Department of Economic Security employment service offices.
Governor Ducey also waived the one-week waiting period to file and waived search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits.
Ducey also added coverage for those who have had to quarantine because of COVID-19 or take care of a family member with the virus.
"It's heart wrenching," said Karen Zeigler, a Tucson resident. "It breaks my heart to see really good, responsible people, but now they're without."
DES Customer Service Centers are facing phone issues with the spike in filings.
So if you are having difficulty getting in contact with someone at the center, you can try calling again or file online.
News 4 Tucson reached out to DES who said they are actively working to make changes to their system to reflect Governor Ducey's additional eligibility, as well as eliminating the waiting week and providing flexibility around work search requirements.
DES said they have added more than 75 staffers to their call centers to help assist.
Brett Bezio, the deputy press secretary for the Arizona Department of Economic Security, said the following:
"DES is doing everything it can to get Arizonans their benefits as the Department is seeing an unprecedented increase in Unemployment Insurance applications as a result of COVID-19.
The CARES Act has been signed into law, and Arizona is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on when benefits will be available. However, we are accepting applications for CARES Act benefits, and those claims will be processed as soon as DES receives additional guidance.Brett Bezio, Deputy Press Secretary for the Arizona Department of Economic Security
In addition, DES is actively making changes to our system to reflect the additional eligibility flexibility around work search requirements and the elimination of the waiting week, which we expect to complete within the next day or so (applications are still being processed even if the individual does not certify they are looking for work). We anticipate distributing the additional $600 to claimants beginning next week—again, this depends on guidance received from the Department of Labor.
To process the surge in claims, we have increased our staff from 13 to 100 in the call centers, with 22 new staff joining the team next week, so we can process claims and ensure Arizonans in need receive the benefits to which they are entitled."