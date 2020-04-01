AZ unemployment spikes, DES call centers experience phone ‘issues’

TUCSON - As non-essential businesses close through the end of the month, more people are having to file for unemployment.

News 4 Tucson talked to several Southern Arizona residents concerned about the process.

"I started my unemployment like three weeks ago and I still haven't gotten my first check," said Chris Leistman, a Picture Rocks resident.

The number of filed unemployment claims saw a spike from mid-March, when the number of claims only totaled 3,655.

Then for the week ending on March 28, there were 88,592 unemployment claims filed.

"The process is daunting because essentially you have to continue looking for work that you know you're not going to find," said Stacy Monge, another resident of Picture Rocks.

If you find yourself without work during this pandemic, you can go to AZUI.COM where you can file for unemployment benefits.

If you don't have access to internet, you can use a computer at one of the Department of Economic Security employment service offices.

Governor Ducey also waived the one-week waiting period to file and waived search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits.

Ducey also added coverage for those who have had to quarantine because of COVID-19 or take care of a family member with the virus.

"It's heart wrenching," said Karen Zeigler, a Tucson resident. "It breaks my heart to see really good, responsible people, but now they're without."

DES Customer Service Centers are facing phone issues with the spike in filings.

So if you are having difficulty getting in contact with someone at the center, you can try calling again or file online.

News 4 Tucson reached out to DES who said they are actively working to make changes to their system to reflect Governor Ducey's additional eligibility, as well as eliminating the waiting week and providing flexibility around work search requirements.

DES said they have added more than 75 staffers to their call centers to help assist.

Brett Bezio, the deputy press secretary for the Arizona Department of Economic Security, said the following: