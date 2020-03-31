TPD: Suspect, victim identified after fatal motorcycle collision on westside

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist that occurred Sunday evening on Tucson's westside.

Officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to the intersection of East Prince Road and North First Avenue after reports of a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Tucson Fire Department crews also responded to the scene and rendered aid to the motorcyclist before transporting him to Banner University Medical Center.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Dylan Wilke, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to TPD.

Next of kin has been notified.

Wilke was riding his 2004 Yamaha Sport motorcycle eastbound on Prince Road in the median lane and as he entered the intersection of Prince and First Avenue, the driver of 2002 Honda CRV was westbound and made a left turn in front of him, TPD reported.

Wilke was unable to stop in time and collided with the Honda.

Tori Gonzalez, 43, was the driver of the Honda CRV and it was determined that she was impaired at the time of the collision.

At the conclusion of the DUI investigation, Gonzalez was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Speed did not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident and Wilke was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the collision.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME.