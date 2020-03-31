Local law enforcement agencies discuss Ducey’s recent executive order

TUCSON – As of Tuesday, Governor Ducey’s executive order has been put into effect: Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay Connected.

For the next month, the governor wants you to stay home to limit the spread of the vicious virus known as COVID-19.

Chief Chris Magnus of the Tucson Police Department told news 4 Tucson, “Our goal is to educate and inform. This is really a public health situation rather than a lethal criminal justice one."

"Our goal is to inform and educate the public if there is a violation of some sort," Magnus said. "But we are willing to utilize law enforcement tools if we need to in order to gain cooperation. We hope it doesn't come to that.”

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier was on Facebook Live talking about the governor’s order which has affected more than 1,000 people in Arizona.

“The Governor’s office was quite clear on that we should take an education and a community policing posture toward enforcing these executive orders," Napier said."

"My friends, these orders are something we would've never anticipated a few months ago," Napier said. "Who would've imagined that we would've talked about staying in place before COVID - 19?"

Napier said that "this is something new to all of us."

Then, Napier added, “Yes, of course you can go the grocery store, you can pick up prescriptions, you can go the Home Depot and pick up things for around the house," Napier said. "All these are clearly outlined in the governor's executive order."

However, Napier said it's critical that we all embrace this and take the executive order seriously.

The order stands until April 30.

Sheriff Napier urges everyone to read the order so they can be better informed.

To view Ducey's full executive order for Arizona, click here.