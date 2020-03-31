Local businesses adjust to statewide stay-at-home order

MARANA, Ariz. - Vi Phan works at Vividity Aesthetic, a facial and lash studio located at a shopping center on Ina Road and Thornydale Road.

The business can technically stay open under Arizona’s stay-at-home-order but instead, Vividity Aesthetic will close for the month of April.

“They say that you have to follow CDC guidelines, which is impossible, which is six feet away,” Phan said. “How can you do hair or nails or a facial six feet away? It’s impossible.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Tucson's Mayor Regina Romero told News 4 Tucson that Gov. Doug Ducey‘s list of essential services is too broad.

Romero argued hair salons, nail salons and personal hygiene services are non-essential and strongly advises those businesses in Tucson to close.

“Unless a person that is providing those services has six feet long arms, they are going to be a foot away or less from people when they provide these services and that’s unhealthy and that’s not good,” Romero said.

David Wewee has owned Hydro Hub for several years.

Wewee sells purified jugs of water and the business is more than steady right now.

“It’s picked up significantly,” Wewee said. ”People have been coming in buying 20 containers at one time, like five-gallon containers, storing them in their sheds. We’ve had a hard time getting merchandise in actually.”

A spokesman for Governor Ducey said the governor does not intend to make changes to the list of essential services at this time.

The stay-at-home-order will be in effect through April 30.