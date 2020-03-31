Coronavirus front line – Tucsonans give back to grocery store workers with big surprise

TUCSON - As COVID-19 changes the fabric of life, the definition of “essential service providers” has changed, as well. More and more people have a new appreciation for the formerly forgotten frontline in society – grocery store employees and medical office staff, as well as first responders.

Three Tucson restaurants are partnering to show appreciation and gratitude for those essential service providers whose work can’t be done remotely. eegee’s, Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co. will be delivering donated breakfasts, lunches and dinners to grocery stores throughout Tucson on Tuesday, March 31.

KRQ, Eeegees and other employees help bring food to grocery workers in Tucson to give thanks.

“These individuals are taking a risk for all of us; they’re potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 so that the rest of us can have access to critical grocery services, and we thought it was important to show our appreciation,” said Ron Petty, CEO at eegee’s

On Tuesday, March 31, delivery teams from the three restaurants will visit locations around town to drop off meals.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports from Eegees (one of the eateries donating and delivering food to grocery workers who are risking sickness to help keep families fed.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the impacts of coronavirus since the closure of restaurant dining rooms in March. Despite the challenging economic picture, these restaurants are committed to their relief initiatives.

“Times are tough, but they’re tough for all of us. We’re in this together,” said Nathan Ares, Owner of Ares Collective Restaurant Group. “We’re focusing on the good, and one of the best things we have is the strength and caring of the Tucson community.”