TPD warns of consequences for failure to observe COVID-19 precautions

TUCSON - Chief Magnus of the Tucson Police Department warned the community of consequences for people who are hosting large social gatherings while local and state emergency orders are in place.

Those orders include Governor Ducey's "Stay Home" order, which was issued Monday afternoon.

Furthermore, Ducey's order does not list house parties as an essential activity and activities other than those considered "essential" are specifically prohibited.

This applies to people not remaining in their own homes nor maintaining the prescribed distancing.

Attendees of such parties, TPD says, could be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.

TPD is ready to enforce social distancing using state statutes, red tag ordinance, or possible new ordinances with the help of the city attorney and the mayor and council.

"The worst consequence would be if you pass this virus on to someone who has a serious illness or dies as a result," said Chief Magnus. "That could be a family member, a friend, or someone you’ve never met. Although it’s especially dangerous for older people and people with certain underlying conditions, this coronavirus can have serious consequences for anyone, regardless of age or health."

Chief Magnus added that it doesn't matter who you are, no one is immune.

Local police will provide people who unknowingly violate emergency orders with a warning and education on the importance of social distancing.

However, those who clearly should know better will not receive the same consideration, TPD says.