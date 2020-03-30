 Skip to Content

PCSD: Traffic stop leads to heroin seizure on I-10, Congress Street

New
7:37 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - The Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered packages of heroin while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at Congress Street on Friday afternoon.

As deputies were doing a vehicle search during the traffic stop, they discovered approximately 5.6 pounds of heroin which was determined to have an estimated street value of $50,000.

The Sheriff's Department's Major Investigations Unit took over this investigation, which is still on-going.

Carla Litto

Digital content producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. Carla previously interned at the NBC affiliate. She is currently a senior at UArizona majoring in journalism.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film