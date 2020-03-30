PCSD: Traffic stop leads to heroin seizure on I-10, Congress Street

PCSD: Traffic stop leads to heroin seizure on I-10, Congress StreetNew
TUCSON - The Pima County Sheriff's Department discovered packages of heroin while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at Congress Street on Friday afternoon.
As deputies were doing a vehicle search during the traffic stop, they discovered approximately 5.6 pounds of heroin which was determined to have an estimated street value of $50,000.
The Sheriff's Department's Major Investigations Unit took over this investigation, which is still on-going.