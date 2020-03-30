Gadabout Salon Spas shutting down through month of April

TUCSON - The owners of Gadabout Salon Spas have announced they are shutting down through the month of April.

Salon owners Jana and Frank Westerbeke said they felt a sense of social responsibility and they hope other salons will follow their lead by making the tough decision to temporarily close.

“We all understand how close we are, and doing the right thing, as difficult as it is at times like this, it's the only right thing to do,” said Frank Westerbeke.

Despite the closure, Gadabout is still taking online orders for products and gift certificates with a portion of the proceeds going to help their almost 300 employees.