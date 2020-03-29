UArizona students make masks for local health care workers

TUCSON— Students at the University of Arizona are doing their part to support local health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the productions at the Arizona Repertory Theater have been canceled. Now, students in the University of Arizona School of Theater, Film & Television are using their extra time to create handmade masks for health care workers.

The masks are made to have dual layers, allowing users to wear them over surgical masks or N95 respirators.

“We’re doing it because it’s kind of the right thing to do,” said Master of Fine Arts student Ryan B. Moore, “there’s a need for it and we have the time and ability.”

The students are paying for the construction of the masks out of their own pockets.

They have received requests for the masks from local hospitals, veterinarian’s offices, assisted living facilities and more places.