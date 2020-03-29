PCSD: Armed suspect arrested after disturbance on northeast side

TUCSON— Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Edward Carillo for aggravated assault on a police officer after a disturbance incident Saturday.

Officials say deputies responded to the area of Sabino Canyon Road and Old Sabino Canyon Road for reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cars.

Deputies made contact with Carillo and discovered he was armed with a knife.

A deputy fired their handgun during an encounter with Carillo.

No one was struck or injured.

Carillo was apprehended and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section have taken over the investigation.