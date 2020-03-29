COVID-19 death toll rises to six in Pima County

TUCSON - Pima County released Sunday morning that its COVID-19 death toll has risen to six.

Sunday, Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest numbers in the state regarding positive cases of COVID-19, reporting that Pima County alone has 153 confirmed cases of the disease.

Information surrounding the most recent death was not immediately available.

Pima County Officials also reported one death on Saturday. To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, the Health Department only said the person was a male hospice patient between the age of 18 and 40.

The first death in the county was reported March 23. That case involved a woman in her 50's with underlying health conditions.