TUCSON - Pima County Board Supervisor Richard Elias has died at the age of 61. Elias' daughter says Elias passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Elias, a Democrat, represented District Five on the Pima County Board of Supervisors since February 2002.

He has been a vocal advocate for the Sonoran Desert, affordable housing and education.

Elias has earned a Public Service Award from the University of Arizona Alumni Association. He also was awarded a Salpointe Catholic High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Award.

Elias also served on the Pima County Board of Health, the Little Chapel of All Nations Board of Directors, the Salpointe Catholic High School Board of Directors, the Diabetes Association Board of Directors, Tucson Unified School District Mexican-American Studies Advisory Board, the Juvenile Justice Executive Board and the UA Healthcare Hospital at Kino Advisory Board.

Elias entered public office after a lengthy career in government and non-profit development of affordable housing. He earned a degree in History, with a minor in Mexican-American Studies, from the University of Arizona.

As a fifth-generation Tucsonan, Elias is the son of a longtime local union printer.

Elias leaves behind wife Emily Verde Elias and daughter Luz.