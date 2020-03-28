PCSD respond to disturbance near Old Sabino Canyon Road

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff Deputies have responded to a disturbance in the area of Old Sabino Canyon Road.

According to deputies, they received a report of an adult male throwing rocks at cars in the roadway.

Once deputies responded, they say the man ran on foot. The suspect was believed to be armed with a knife. A deputy fired one shot during the foot pursuit. No one was injured.

Deputies say they have one suspect in custody with no additional suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.