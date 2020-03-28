COVID-19 death toll rises to five in Pima County

TUCSON - Pima County released Saturday morning that its COVID-19 death toll has risen to five.

Saturday, Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest numbers in the state regarding positive cases of COVID-19, reporting that Pima County alone has 120 confirmed cases of the disease.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, the Health Department only said the most recent person that passed away was a male hospice patient between the age of 18 and 40.

The first death in the county was reported on Monday. That case involved a woman in her 50's with underlying health conditions.