Barber shop stays open despite Tucson Mayor’s suggestion

TUCSON - Mayor Regina Romero signed a new proclamation implementing new orders to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Businesses that are not considered essential are ordered to close temporarily and the mayor is also urging people in Tucson to stay at home as much as possible.

Although hygiene based services are labeled as essential functions in Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's executive order, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has strongly urged salons, spas and barber shops to close their doors because she says they are not essential according to the CDC.

Despite the suggestion shops like El Rio Barber Stylist have elected to stay open because they say they are providing their service to essential workers in fields like healthcare, law enforcement and grocery stores.

"We are here to serve them but taking a lot of precautions like cleaning extra, using gloves, cleanning before and after every client," said Julieta Abila, Owner of El Rio Barber Stylist.

The shop says they are not open to the public and are focusing on taking care of those in essential fields.

One long term client says he has noticed that they are taking more precautions.

"I think that as far as my job you know, the grocery business, it's an essential part of everyday life you know people need to go out and get their groceries and presentation is key. Iou know I gotta look presentable. I feel like they're essential because if they close down then I don't look presentable for my job," said Sergio Hernandez, a courtesy clerk at Safeway.

El Rio Barber is also limiting the number of people inside their building, making sure that clients only come in when their chair is ready.

"People appreciate that, they see, they feel safe and we feel safe so we take care of them and of us," said Abila.

El Rio Barber Stylist plans to be open as long as they're allowed to be.