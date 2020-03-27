Vail School District hosts car parade in Rita Ranch, teachers wave hello to students

TUCSON - As students and teachers throughout Arizona are adjusting to the new norms during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools within the state are taking different measures to remind students how much they mean to them and their faculty.

On Friday, the teachers of the Vail School District organized and participated in a car parade at the Rita Ranch community to say hello to their students.

Teachers "rolled" through the neighborhood, waving hello to their students that they miss greatly since schools have closed throughout the state due to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.