Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Cochise County

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cochise County, according to health officials.

The individual is an adult male who recently returned from domestic travel to a neighboring state, Cochise County officials said. He has been self-isolating and is recovering at home.

A contact investigation has been completed and no threat to the community has been found.

The County will not be releasing any further information about this individual to protect their privacy.

The County’s Health & Social Services Department received confirmation of a positive test Thursday night.

Officials say there is no connection to the two previously confirmed cases, who are both also recovering at home.