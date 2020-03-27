Oro Valley mayor issues amendment to emergency proclamation, closure of additional recreational amenities

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield issued an amendment Friday to the proclamation of a local emergency from Tuesday, March 17.

This amendment covers several components including extending the deadline of the original COVID-19 emergency proclamation, suspension of sign codes to assist local businesses, closure of additional recreational amenities and new recommendations for personal hygiene businesses.

Mayor Winfield said that he and the town council understand that the "unprecedented situation is significantly impacting" many of the local businesses in Oro Valley.

“Suspending enforcement of the temporary sign code in our commercial corridors is one meaningful way we can try to help businesses that have modified operations to let our residents know they are open for business," Winfield said.

Winfield hopes the surrounding community will "continue to patronize these places, as appropriate, during this emergency."

The amendment includes the following:

1. Extending the deadlines stated in the Town of Oro Valley Mayor Proclamation of Emergency and Amendments until the Governor of Arizona lifts the current state of emergency, or unless modified by proclamation. Keeping previous restrictions proclaimed by Mayor Winfield or enacted by the Town Manager in full force and effect.

2. Suspending regulation of temporary signs as defined in Oro Valley Zoning Code 28.6 pursuant to Oro Valley Zoning Code 28.9 for areas zoned for commercial use. PLEAES NOTE: The Town’s Public Works Department will continue to monitor signs for safety violations.

3. Closing playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fenced dog parks and ramadas of Town parks to the public effective at 8 p.m. March 27, 2020. Homeowner associations in control of private recreation areas are urged to take similar steps.

4. Personal hygiene businesses, such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage establishments and day spas are strongly urged to temporarily close until emergency business restrictions are lifted.

“While our parks will remain open to permit access to fields and paths, we also have a responsibility to minimize potential exposure to COVID19 by closing amenities that encourage close gatherings, or the potential of children to inadvertently be exposed,” Winfield said.

The Town of Oro Valley said that the measures will be in effect until the Governor Ducey lifts the current state of emergency or the Town modifies the proclamation.