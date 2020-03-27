Mayor Romero’s new proclamation orders ‘non-essential’ businesses to temporarily close to slow spread of COVID-19

TUCSON - Tucson's Mayor Regina Romero signed a new proclamation implementing new orders to help contain the spread of the coronavirus on Friday evening.

The proclamation orders businesses that are not considered "essential," as defined by Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order that was issued Monday, to close effective 8 a.m. on Saturday and to remain closed through April 17.

Furthermore, Mayor Romero is strongly recommending that beauty salons, spas, barber shops, and other businesses offering "personal hygiene services," considered "essential" in Ducey's executive order, also close for the same time frame.

Romero is recommending closures for the services mentioned above because they involve human interactions that conflict with CDC guidelines on social distancing.

Mayor Romero said "In the absence of clear statewide direction," the City of Tucson is taking swift action at the local level to protect the health and well-being of Tucson residents.

“We cannot afford to wait any longer; COVID-19 is not waiting and neither can we," Romero said. "If Governor Ducey is unwilling to take decisive action at the state level, then he needs to untie the hands of local jurisdictions and allow us to make decisions that are best for our individual communities."

This is especially critical, Romero said, "with respect to the operations of 'personal hygiene and other services that conflict with CDC social distancing guidelines and could jeopardize public health.”

Mayor Romero continued to say that while these decisions are painful, the City has a moral obligation to do what is in the best interest of Tucson residents and secure public health.

In addition to her new proclamation, Romero is urging Governor Ducey to take swift action by issuing a statewide stay-at-home order that would restrict travel to only "truly essential" obligations and request that Arizonans stay at home to the "greatest extent possible."

Below is Mayor Romero's full proclamation that was signed Friday evening:

Executive Summary - Through this Proclamation, the Mayor of the City of Tucson: