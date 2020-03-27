Desert Diamond Casinos extending suspension of operations to help public health efforts

TUCSON - The Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise Management Board took action Friday to extend the suspension of operations at its casinos through April 23 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

TOGE is taking these steps to protect team members, guests and the community while also assisting the ongoing public health measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension of operations will be extended at all four of the Desert Diamond Casino locations near Tucson, Sahuarita, Why (Ajo) and the West Valley, in Glendale, Ariz.

However, the Why location convenience store will remain open.

All TOGE team members will continue to receive salaries and full benefits through April 23 and during the extended suspension, TOGE will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adjust its response accordingly as conditions develop.

With direction from the TOGE Management Board of Directors, Rudy Prieto, CEO of the TOGE, said the following: