Davis-Monthan declares public health emergency after first case of COVID-19 confirmed

TUCSON - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base declared a public health emergency Friday, one day after announcing its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Thursday, DM announced a civil servant assigned to the 309 Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities say the affected individual was last reported at the base March 19.

The following day, DM officials declared a public health emergency, which aims to provide the necessary tools to help limit the spread of the virus throughout the base.

"This will increase the installation’s ability to protect the force, safeguard national security missions, and support whole-of-government efforts to combat COVID-19," the Air Force base said in a statement. "The declaration allows the installation commander additional authority to enforce social distancing. This includes providing additional telework opportunities, expanding the civilian leave policy and further restricting base access if required."

Despite this declaration, the base will remain at Health Protection level Charlie, which was implemented Wednesday.

This Health Protection level recommends individuals at the base to practice social distancing, strict hygiene, refraining physical contact and covering mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.

Base community who show symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to call the 355th Medical Group Public Health’s COVID-19 Helpline at 520-228-1904.