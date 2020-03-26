TPD identifies victim, suspect of fatal shooting at 3500 Block of E. Water Street

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at a residence in the 3500 block of East Water Street on Monday evening and has identified the victim and suspect involved in this incident.

TPD Operations Midtown responded to the scene after reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male outside of the residence with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and immediately attempted to render aid.

However, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Charles Viney, was pronounced dead on-scene shortly after officer arrival.

Viney's next of kin has been notified.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Dwarka Baron.

Tucson Police Violent Crimes United detectives continued the investigation.

After analyzing the scene and conducting interviews with Baron and witnesses, detectives were able to determine that Viney was a temporary resident at the home.

Baron does not live at the residence but the two have lived together in the past.

TPD reported that the two had been friends but had a falling-out before the night of the shooting.

Baron, who was armed, went to Viney's home Monday night and found him sitting outside at a table.

Baron then proceeded to shoot Viney multiple times and after the shooting, Baron waited at the scene and surrendered to officers when they arrived.

Baron was arrested and booked in the the Pima County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.