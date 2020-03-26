Sierra Vista Transit service to resume Monday for ‘essential trips’ only

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - The City of Sierra Vista plans to resume regular Vista Transit bus service on Monday with additional safety procedures in place to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The City urges riders to only use the service for essential trips.

The Vista Transit Center will remain closed and riders are urged to practice social distancing measures while waiting for the bus and while on the bus. That means keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and other people whenever possible.

On buses with rear doors, passengers will be required to board via the rear entry and all buses will prohibit seating within 6 feet of the drivers.

Vista Transit will offer an additional Orange Route bus to help disperse passengers on its most popular route. This bus will operate on a staggered schedule so an Orange Route bus will be available every 30 minutes, instead of every 60 minutes.

Customer service will still be available by calling the Transit Center at (520) 417-4888 during regular hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If a rider needs to claim a lost item, they must call to schedule an appointment.