Pima County Adult Detention Center closes front desk over COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON - The front desk at the Pima County Adult Detention Center and at Mission Road Minimum Security Facility will be closed to the public, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to staff and inmates.

The public will continue to be able to visit with inmates through an internet-based visitation system.

Inmates will be provided two 5-minute phone calls per week.

The Sheriff’s Department says they are also working to allow inmates to use the inmate messaging app on the Inmate Communication Devices to send emails to family and friends free of charge.

According to the department, these temporary changes are intended to support current CDC guidance related to COVID-19.