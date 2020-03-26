PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult, last seen near southwest side neighborhood

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult Thursday evening.

Jose Jaime Aldana-Peinado, 42, was last seen near intersection of S. Palomino and W. Bilby roads, specifically, the 6000 block of S. Palomino Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aldana-Peinado was last seen leaving the area on foot, PCSD reported.

Anyone with information on the location of Aldana-Peinado is urged to call 9-1-1.

PCSD described Aldana-Peinado as follows:

Sex: Male

Height: 5’4”

Weight: Approx 178

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown

Last seen wearing: Beige pants and shirt, gray jacket, black and white shoes

Please call 911 if you have any information!