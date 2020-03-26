PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult, last seen near southwest side neighborhood

PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult, last seen near southwest side neighborhoodUpdated
TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult Thursday evening.
Jose Jaime Aldana-Peinado, 42, was last seen near intersection of S. Palomino and W. Bilby roads, specifically, the 6000 block of S. Palomino Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Aldana-Peinado was last seen leaving the area on foot, PCSD reported.
Anyone with information on the location of Aldana-Peinado is urged to call 9-1-1.
PCSD described Aldana-Peinado as follows:
Sex: Male
Height: 5’4”
Weight: Approx 178
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Black
Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown
Last seen wearing: Beige pants and shirt, gray jacket, black and white shoes
Please call 911 if you have any information!