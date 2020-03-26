McDonald’s pulling all-day breakfast menu as COVID-19 strains restaurant operations

TUCSON - American fast-food company McDonald's is pulling it's all-day breakfast menu to simplify operations which have been strained due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A company executive said the move is meant to simplify operations and ensure the best possible experience for McDonald's customers.

There's currently no word as to when the menu will go back to normal.

When McDonald's launched the all-day menu in 2015, it helped fuel McDonald's turn-around.