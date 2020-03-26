 Skip to Content

Dunkin’ hosts drive-thru pajama party Thursday

TUCSON – PJs and donuts, anyone?

Dunkin’ Arizona is hosting a drive-thru pajama party Thursday morning.

Customers wearing pajamas are entitled to one free classic donut from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Limit one per guest).

Guests are asked to remain in their cars.

The donut chain says the party is part of its ongoing efforts to support and provide a positive lift to customers and restaurant employees during these difficult times because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dunkin’ is encouraging mobile ordering through the Dunkin’ app to limit person-to-person contact and to move guests through the drive-thrus as quickly as possible. Additionally, Dunkin’ is:

  • Promoting delivery service via Grubhub and other delivery partners where available
  • Reducing hours of operations to provide relief to restaurant employees and to allow extra time for deep cleaning and sanitation processes in the evening

