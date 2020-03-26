Crocs donating a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontlines

TUCSON - Crocs, an American company that distributes and once manufactured foam clog shoes, announced that they are donating a free pair of shoes, with free shipping, to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that if you're a healthcare professional in need of their easy-to-clean, comfortable shoes, Crocs has got you taken care of.

To request a free pair, click here.

Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs, said the Crocs team ensures all shoes are delivered safely and that COVID-19 has not impacted the company's ability to process online orders.

The company is also taking guidance from the CDC and is cleaning regularly as it is one of the most preventative measures.

By the end of the day Thursday, Crocs met its daily free pair limited due to extremely high volume, according to the Crocs website.

The company noted for those interested in making an order to check back at noon ET every day to get in line for their free pair.

Crocs store locations have temporarily closed through April 2 so orders are to be made online only for now.