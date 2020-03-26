Airbnb offering housing to 100K front-line responders of COVID-19, waiving fees

TUCSON - Airbnb, an online marketplace for arranging or offering lodging, launched a new global initiative Thursday to help connect those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with safe and convenient places to reside while they carry out their critical duties.

The company said its goal is to provide housing to 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders around the world as they are helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

To achieve this goal, Airbnb is partnering with its hosts to provide healthcare providers, relief workers, and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with places that are safe, clean, and allow them to be close to their patients.

Airbnb will waive all fees for stays arranged through this initiative.

"Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help,” said Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb. “We’ve heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders.

Gebbia also said that the company is connecting with its nonprofit partners, government agencies and others with its "incredible host community to work together in these extraordinary times.”

Currently, nearly 6,000 hosts across both Italy and France have already offered their homes to doctors, nurses, caregivers and other medical support staff.

