TFD responds to house fire on westside

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of W. Ontario Street after multiple calls were made, reporting of smoke and flames.

TFD Station 4 units were the first to arrive on scene and confirmed reports of smoke and flames from the back of the house where storage sheds were on fire with extension into the house.

Following unit arrival, the engine company pulled a hose line to the backyard to carry out an exterior reset, a procedure involving a quick application of water from the exterior to reduce fire growth and improve conditions.

Furthermore, a search was conducted on the inside of the structure as the remaining fire was extinguished.

TFD reported that a total of 10 units responded to the westside scene and were able to contain the fire in 10 minutes.

Fire officials also reported that the house was vacant so there was no need for assistance from Red Cross.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident.

This house fire is still under investigation as code enforcement and fire investigators are responding to the scene to determine the cause of the fire and safety of the building.