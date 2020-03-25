Starbucks offering free coffee to front-line responders facing COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON - Starbucks Coffee Company announced Wednesday that they are offering free coffee to responders on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak through Sunday, May 3.

Over the last few weeks, Starbucks and its partners have found ways to support those who are keeping our communities safe, specifically COVID-19 front-line responders.

In addition to the free coffee, Starbucks Foundation will donate $500,000 to support front-line responders.

The details of Starbucks' resilience and commitment to the communities they serve are as follows:

Starting today through May 3, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge.



The Starbucks Foundation will donate $500,000 to support U.S. front-line responders with equal donations to Direct Relief to support the delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items and to Operation Gratitude to deliver 50,000 care packages and handwritten letters to first responders and health care workers.



The following is a message from the coffee company:

Starbucks is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders. Starbucks Coffee Co.

