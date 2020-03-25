Sierra Vista PD reminding drivers to follow hands-free law after recent increase in rear-end collisions

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - The Sierra Vista Police Department is reminding motorists that Arizona approved a hands-free law in 2019 and urges drivers to change their behavior now.

SVPD is giving this reminder since there has been an increase in rear-end collisions resulting from distracted drivers using cell phones.

It is considered a primary offense to violate the state's hands-free law, therefore, officers may pull drivers over and issue a warning if they are holding a cell phone or other electronic device while traveling on the road.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, officers will have the ability to issue citations for those who violate this law, however, drivers should still exercise safe and legal behavior in the mean time.

In 2018 alone, 2,841 people were killed due to distracted driving in the United States and approximately 400,000 were injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The following gives a description of the Arizona Hands-Free law:

Prohibits

• Holding or supporting a wireless device while driving

• Writing or reading any text-based communication while driving

• Watching, recording, or broadcasting video while driving

Exemptions

• Hands-free voice-to-text

• Stopped at a traffic light

• Reporting an emergency