Pima County sets up hotline to handle unemployment increase due to COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - The Pima County One-Stop Career Center has configured a telephone hotline to handle and assist workers who have been displaced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotline, which can be reached at 724-5735, will be open starting Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Spanish-speakers will be available to callers.

Keep in mind that if the call ends up going to voicemail, leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the career center's workforce development specialists will be able to refer job-seekers to open job listings that are coming in from One-Stop's business services team.

The specialists will assist callers with the online application for Arizona unemployment insurance benefits.

To find out more information on the unemployment insurance benefits and the application, click here.

In addition to the hotline, Pima County officials said that in-person visits at the Kino Service Center at 2797 E. Ajo Way are OK, but it is recommended to call the hotline first.

One-stop also wants the public to know that as a result of COVID-19's impact, some changes in the county are as follows:

• Sun Tran bus service is free.

•AZ Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19.

To find out more information on Pima County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

To find out more information about the coronavirus, click here.