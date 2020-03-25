Oro Valley bakery owner, employees hope stimulus package will provide relief

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The Village Bakehouse in Oro Valley, Ariz. has been a sweet staple in the town for more than two decades.

However, the cookies and danish aren’t going as fast these days at the neighborhood bakery.

Paulette Griggs, owner of The Village Bakehouse, who bought the business in 2002 had to reduce employees hours due to the Coronavirus.

Currently, it’s carry-out only.

Griggs and her family of workers hope the stimulus will give them some needed help.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life, not even close," Griggs said. "We're down to a third of our business, we’ve had to cut our employees, I’ve had to cut people with families. I have people that have just gotten health insurance and I don’t know that they can afford to pay their part."

The $2 trillion stimulus that’s up for debate Wednesday night in Congress would give every American earning $75,000 or less, a one-time $1,200 check.

Ashley Cortese, Village Bakehouse manager, told News 4 Tucson that money would go a long way to help her family.

"It would definitely help a lot, it would definitely make up for lost wages that I’ve had so far," Cortese said. "It would make rent, phone bills, insurance a lot easier to handle."

"My employees need the stimulus check for sure," Griggs said. "They’re struggling with rent, utilities and gas and it’s frightening."

Village Bakehouse is a small business that’s dealing with this disruption and greatly missing its regulars as the bakery is just trying to survive.

"People, they’re afraid to come in, they’re afraid to go out," Griggs said. "They really miss coming in and being with other customers and chatting and having it be a neighborhood."

A portion of the $2 trillion relief package includes a $367 billion small business loan program.

The Senate will vote first on the bailout bill and the House could vote on the stimulus package as early as Thursday.