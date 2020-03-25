Local elementary school hosts a ‘Smile-By’, teachers wave to students as they pass in parking lot

TUCSON - Academy of Tucson Elementary School asked students and their families to join them for a "Smile-By" on Wednesday morning at the school's parking lot.

Waiting outside in the school's parking lot, Academy of Tucson teachers waved hello to their students as they passed by in their cars.

AOTES teachers are missing their students since schools within the state have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

One of News 4 Tucson's viewers, whose son attends AOT, informed us about the Smile-By! event.

The viewer said that she cried when she and her family drove by the teachers and that they are missed greatly.