First COVID-19 case confirmed at Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

SALT RIVER, Ariz. - Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community confirmed its first case of the coronavirus Wednesday.

The individual is an employee and does not reside on the Salt River Indian Community, according to SRPMIC's Office of Community Relations.

However, it was reported that the individual is a member of another federally recognized Indian Tribe.

The name of the tribe was not mentioned in the press release from the SRPMIC Office of Community Relations.

The SRPMIC employee has been isolated at home and all necessary procedures are being followed.

“We recognize the severity of this public health emergency. The SRPMIC Emergency Operations Center has been preparing to respond to situations and has plans in place to respond to COVID 19,” said President Martin Harvier.

The community's immediate concern is for the employee and their family members, Harvier said, and that they are praying for a good recovery.

