Concerns raised over COVID-19 testing sites

TUCSON - Health officials are working daily to meet up with the growing demand of COVID-19 tests as more people become symptomatic.

Veteran Vance Combs has been in isolation since going to the Tucson Veterans Affairs hospital a week ago, where he got tested for COVID-19.

Combs said he has not received his results as of Wednesday afternoon.

"So we're just sitting waiting," Combs said. " I've had friends who went to VA's in Texas. They've gotten their results back in less than 24 hours."

Combs said he is especially concerned since he is battling Lymphoma Leukemia.

"I just got done with cancer treatment and that treatment knocks my immune system completely out, " Combs said. "I am in the risk for having potential COVID-19 be a deadly disease."

News 4 Tucson reached out to Southern Arizona VA Health Care System officials who provided the following statement:

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System offers comprehensive COVID-19 screening and treatment services. When it comes to testing, we are taking samples on-site and getting them processed at Quest Laboratory. Test results are currently taking 7-8 days before we receive them from the laboratory. The facility is equipped with essential items and supplies to handle an influx of coronavirus cases and is following CDC and Arizona State Department of Health guidelines for testing and reporting. To minimize risk for employees and Veterans, everyone who enters Tucson VA campuses will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments. The screening consists of these questions: Are you experiencing fevers? Are you experiencing worsening cough? Are you experiencing shortness of breath? Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others. Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus: · Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. · Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. · Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick. · Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. · If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility. Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

Another Tucson man, Barry Schacter said he has symptoms of the coronavirus. He said when he attempted to make an appointment to get tested at a Tucson Banner drive-thru site, he was turned away.

"Contacted (Tuesday) and was told that they had no more tests and that they ran out at their testing site," Schacter said.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Banner Health officials on the matter.

They released the following statement regarding this situation.