VA teens reportedly film themselves coughing on produce in grocery store, post to social media

PURCELLVILLE, Va. - Authorities in Purcellville, Va., located approximately 40 miles from Washington, D.C., responded to reports of teenagers coughing on produce, while filming themselves, at a local grocery store on Wednesday, March 18.

In response to the actions of the juveniles, the grocery store immediately removed the items in question and took appropriate measures to ensure the health of shoppers.

The recordings of the teenagers coughing on the grocery store produce was reportedly posted to social media.

Purcellville Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the next day on Thursday, March 19, that "this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately."

After thorough investigation by the Purcellville Department, officers identified the juveniles involved, notified their parents and then interviewed the subjects, according to a follow-up Facebook post by Purcellville Police on Friday, March 20.

The teenagers admitted to their involvement during questioning and it was determined that there was no criminal intent.

PPD said that after viewing the video footage, officers determined no actual customers or produce were spit on or coughed on directly, according to their Facebook update on Friday, March 20.

The names and the video footage will not be released due to the age of the minors involved, Purcellville Police said.