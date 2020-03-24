Some local police practices changing to slow the spread of the Coronavirus

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ - The Coronavirus has changed many of our daily routines, however, the everyday duties of Oro Valley Police officers cannot change as the department takes steps to ensure its personnel stays safe and healthy.

A commander with OVPD told News 4 Tucson all of the department's police cars are equipped with disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

"Engaging the public when we have to, but honestly, staying away when we don't have to," Commander Chris Olson said. "It's counter-intuitive to us as law enforcement where a lot of times we want to engage the public, but in this day and age, we're not."

There's a container of Clorox wipes and a bottle of hand sanitizer in every police car.

Commander Olson said social distancing is key.

"Rght now, all of our briefings are occurring in the field, no longer in the office, with no more than seven to 10 police officers," Olson said. "A lot of the things we're doing now, when it comes to responding to calls for service, we're doing those over the telephone."

Olson added that if a police report can be handled over telephone communication, officers will use the telephone to do so.

Currently, every one of OVPD's officers can put on a precious N-95 mask in the field when needed.

However, Olson said the department doesn't have a "very robust supply."

"We understand there are a lot of agencies in need," Olson said. "If we do get a shipment, our commitment to the region is that we will share those with the hospitals and our partners that need them."