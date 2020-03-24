Local expert gives ways to protect yourself from germs and the Coronavirus

TUCSON - During these times of social distancing, we are all a little more cautious of germs.

News 4 Tucson spoke to a local germ expert and doctor from the University of Arizona who tells us how long the Coronavirus can stay on surfaces and the unexpected, but germiest areas in our home and daily lives.

"If you practice good hand hygiene, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, you can reduce your risk of getting infected by 80 percent," Dr. Charles Gerba said.

Dr. Gerba, also known as Dr. Germ, has been working for the University of Arizona for decades, conducting studies and finding out where germs breed the most.

So what spot in the home has the most germs?

"The germiest spot is usually the kitchen because a lot of people use the disinfectant and the proper cleaners in the restroom area but they don't do it in the kitchen," Dr. Gerba said. "There's actually more fecal bacteria in the kitchen sink than there is in the toilet when you flush it."

News 4 Tucson asked Dr. Gerba how long the coronavirus can last on surfaces.

"Recent data, done actually with the current coronavirus, it can survive maybe two to three days on your common surfaces like stainless steel or plastic," Dr. Gerba said. "Other surfaces like copper...only maybe a few hours for example."

For those heading to the grocery store, Gerba advised to wipe down your cart, avoid check out screens and wash your reusable grocery bags.

As for public transportation, Dr. Gerba said if you take it, you're six times more likely to get a respiratory infection.