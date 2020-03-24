Coconino County health officials confirm first death due to COVID-19

TUCSON - The first COVID-19 related death in Coconino County was confirmed by Coconino County Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

The individual was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

CCHS is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual.

Furthermore, those who had been in close contact with the individual will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary.

They will also be monitored by public health officials for fever or respiratory symptoms, according to Coconino County officials.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Coconino County to date.

On March 12, Coconino County activated the County Emergency Operations Center, which coordinates the county's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

