 Skip to Content

AZ Attorney General tweets: ‘I’m deeply concerned that 15 ASU students have/had COVID-19’

8:43 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted Tuesday that he is deeply concerned that 15 students of Arizona State University have or had the coronavirus.

Attorney General Brnovich questioned why weren't campus facilities closed sooner and that ASU needs to release more information to the public now.

Brnovich tweeted that this is a serious public health concern as thousands of students and staff who could have been exposed are heading back homes.

To find out more information on the coronavirus or the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Carla Litto

Digital content producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. Carla previously interned at the NBC affiliate. She is currently a senior at UArizona majoring in journalism.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film