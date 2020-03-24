AZ Attorney General tweets: ‘I’m deeply concerned that 15 ASU students have/had COVID-19’

TUCSON - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted Tuesday that he is deeply concerned that 15 students of Arizona State University have or had the coronavirus.

Attorney General Brnovich questioned why weren't campus facilities closed sooner and that ASU needs to release more information to the public now.

Brnovich tweeted that this is a serious public health concern as thousands of students and staff who could have been exposed are heading back homes.

