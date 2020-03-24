Airlines at TUS cancel multiple flights as COVID-19 raises airport concerns

TUCSON - Over 20 flights have been canceled at the Tucson International Airport leaving passengers stranded but it's also leaving others in a lurch as well.

The corridors are empty, as are the ticket counters.

Airport officials said they are seeing upwards of 70 to 80 percent reduction in passengers.

Outside of the airport, cab drivers can see and feel what the lack of passengers is doing to the economy.

"It's devastating some of us, it's really rough," said Yellow Cab driver, Terry Lail. "We're not making any money."

Lail has been driving a cab for six years, and about this typically busy time of year, Lail said he and the other cab drivers pick up at least 10 to 12 fares a day.

Now, Lail said he's lucky if he gets two.

Inside the airport, Steve Stupak was supposed to fly out to Portland, Ore.

Stupak decided not to fly because he said he is 80 years old and in the high risk category for contracting the Coronavirus.

With sanitizing wipes in hand, Stupak told News 4 Tucson something should have been done about the Coronavirus before now:

"I was in Vietnam in January and they changed my flight four times to get me home," said Stupak. "Because the airlines kept saying we're not going to fly, we're not going to fly due to the Coronavirus in China."

Stupak added he was finally able to get a flight to San Francisco.

So, what's next for the Tucson airport?

"Until we really know where the situation is going with the Coronavirus, it's really difficult to see exactly where this is going," said Richard Gruentzel, vice president of Administration & Finance/CFO at Tucson Airport Authority. "The airlines will probably be making flight reductions."

TUS is open and operating as essential infrastructure. If you're flying out, please check for updates with your airline. Daily updates from TUS can be found here: https://t.co/TAVLm0UDsB — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) March 24, 2020

Cab drivers said they are optimistic the economy will turn around.

One driver commented it better. He still has to pay the lease on his cab with or without passengers.

Things have been very quiet at the #Tucson International Airport. Just how much is travel down? @LMURILLO4 has a LIVE report coming up at 5pm @KVOA pic.twitter.com/Gtt6ND0Y5K — paulbirmingham (@paulbirmingham) March 24, 2020

