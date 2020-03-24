4 cases of COVID-19 among the UArizona community as of Tuesday

TUCSON - There have been four positive COVID-19 tests among University of Arizona community members as of Tuesday evening, according to the UArizona Campus Health website.

However, Campus Health will continue to remain open.

UArizona Campus Health emphasizes patients to please call before going to the building for services. They say that this "call-first procedure is in place to better serve you, increase efficiency, and ultimately minimize risk for the UA community."

You can reach them at this number: 520-621-9202 and for after hours, 520-570-7898.

While they remain open, however, all non-essential/routine healthcare services are suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19.

Campus Health will reevaluate the first week of April.

Click here for updates on when those services will re-open.

Furthermore, Campus Health is now testing for COVID-19. However, since test kits are limited, they are only testing symptomatic students and employees who meet Pima County Health Department and CDC guidelines, according to Campus Health's website.

